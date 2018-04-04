Share:

MULTAN-The government will set up 19 wheat procurement centres in Multan district, disclosed Nadir Chattha, Deputy Commissioner Multan.

Chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for upcoming wheat procurement operation here , the DC added that the centres would start receiving applications for gunny bags from April 9. He declared that the farmers with less than 20 acres of land would be given priority and eight bags per acre would be given to them.

He warned that the officials found guilty of negligence or corruption at wheat procurement centres would be thrown out of the districts after being punished.

He said that the district administration would utilise its all out resources to facilitate the farmers and all stages starting from supply of gunny bags and ending at wheat procurement would be made transparent. He disclosed that gurdawri lists were being uploaded on government's website besides their display at wheat procurement centres to ensure payment of full compensation to the farmers against their produce.

He disclosed that CCTV cameras would be installed at all centres besides electronic weighing machines while wheat with a certain level of humidity would also be purchased from the farmers.

He directed the heads of all district departments to offer maximum relief to the farmers while rejecting all political pressures. He further directed them to issue bags to all those farmers, whose names were not in the lists but their credentials were certified by the Kissan Ittehad. He said that different institutions including special branch would inspect wheat procurement operation.