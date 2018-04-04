Share:

LAHORE:-Google on Tuesday dedicated its doodle to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of Pakistan’s pop queen singer Nadia Hassan. In the past Google had likewise paid tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Noor Jehan and numerous others.

Nadia Hassan was born on 3rd April, 1965. She came into the spotlight through Pakistan Television’s (PTV) program ‘Sung Sung’ and rose to prevalence to wind up one of Pakistan’s most famous female pop singers in the 70’s and 80s.

She was a harbinger of pop music in South Asia at a time when Boney M and Tina Charles with many other famous Western singers were ruling the roost in the world. She achieved the titled of ‘Queens of pop’ in South Asia. Nadia with her brother Zoheb Hassan sold more than 65 million records worldwide and her English dialect single Dreamer Deewane made her the main Pakistani vocalist to make it to the British charts. Disco Deewane, Aap Jaisa Koi, Boom Boom, Aag, Aankhein, Taali De Thalle and Dil Ki Lagi are highly popular songs that raised her to fame.

Through her booming singing profession spreading over more than 25 years, Nadia was considered as one of the Subcontinent’s most popular celebrities. She got various national and international awards. At the age of 15, she became the first Pakistani youngest singer to bag the Film Fare Award. Nadia was also a recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Pride of Performance. Coke Studio Pakistan paid a tribute to Nazia Hassan in Season 7 with the song “Jaana” sung by Zoheb Hassan and Zoe Viccaji. She was truly an inspiration for all generations and it is quite a difficult task to select a few of her hit numbers. Nadia is as yet the image of effortlessness, sacred beauty and is frequently compared with Princess Diana, as she was known to have an endearing personality.