MIRPUR (AJK)-Kashmir Council European Union (EU) has strongly condemned Indian occupational forces fresh brutal attacks on the civilians in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Indian forces had killed four civilians in Shopian and Anantnag while those came out for a protest on the killings were also targeted which resulted in injuries of more than 100 people. The Indian occupation forces used bullets and pellet guns on the masses who participated in the procession.

Talking to this Correspondent here on Monday, Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, currently on a visit to AJK and Pakistan, said Indian forces killed the people in state terrorism. He added the extra judicial murder of the innocent Kashmiris especially youth by the Indian forces is a routine matter in IHK.

He also condemned the suspension of internet services after fresh attacks in Indian Held Kashmir. He pointed out that deployment of eight lakhs Indian troops in IHK was the proof of occupation as large scale human rights violations are being committed by these occupation forces. Indian authorities are engaged to press the peaceful mass resistance with the use of brutal force and atrocities.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir, Kashmir Council EU Chairman Ali Raza Syed said, "We will continue our support to the oppressed people who are struggling peacefully for the right of self-determination but India is pressing them by use of a brutal force."

He appealed to human rights organisations and international community including United Nations to take serious notice of the Indian state terrorism.

He demanded UN, EU and other international bodies send their fact-finding missions to IHK and play their role for prevention of genocide of Kashmiris and extra judicial killings of the Kashmir youth committed by the Indian forces in the occupied territory.

AJK LA, Council discuss Indian barbarism today





MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has summoned the joint session of AJK Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council at the Assembly Hall in Muzaffarabad today.

Its agenda is to discuss and condemn the recent massacre of innocent Kashmiri youths by the Indian occupational forces in fake encounters in Shopian and Annantnag district of Indian-held Kashmir.

AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir will chair the session which will vehemently condemn the renewed reign of violence and state terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupational military and para military troops in the bleeding valley of occupied Kashmir.

According to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Haqan Abbasi and several other federal ministers will attend the joint session of AJK Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council to express solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

They will express sympathies with the Kashmiris in these hours of trial when India has let loose the fresh wave of state terrorism through the pre-planned genocide of the innocent Kashmiri youths in fake encounters in which at least 20 Kashmiri youth were gunned down last Sunday.

The AJK prime minister told journalists in its capital town on Tuesday that the number of those martyred in the gunshot by the Indian occupying troops in Shopian and Annantnag areas could be much more that the reported figure of 20 casualties since India has gagged the media and other resources of information to unveil the reality of its ongoing spree of state violence against the Kashmiris.

In the occupied valley, the local population have geared up the struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian forced and unlawful occupation, he said.