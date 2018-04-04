Share:

DADU - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers’ caravan has leaved for Garhi Khuda Bux to attend 39th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The workers from different district as, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Dadu, Nausharo Feroze and various tehsils as, Khair Pur Nathan Shah, Mehar, Dadu, Johi, Sehwan, Jamshoro, Thano Bula Khan, Kotri, Moro and Kandiyaro will reach Garhi Khuda Bux to pay homage to their leader.

The main caravan led by PPP district President Rais Rafeeq Ahmed Jamali comprising thousands of workers leaved for Garhi Khuda Bux.

Many other prominent leaders of party will take part in the ceremony.