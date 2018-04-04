Share:

LAHORE - Mainstream political and religious parties Tuesday demanded of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to call an emergency session of Muslim countries to discuss the Kashmir issue.

They also emphasised upon the need that world powers and United Nations must play their role to stop Indian atrocities against the people of the held valley.

“It is high time that India should be compelled to give Kashmiries their right to self-determination according to UN resolutions,” said Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Pakistan Muslim League President Ch Shujaat Hussain, PTI leaders Divan Ghulam Mohiyuddin and Ijaz Ch in separate statements.

PTI organised a protest demonstration to show its support to the people of Kashmir while JI, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and other religio-political parties announced to mark Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq also wrote letters to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief Gen Bajwa, warning that if the genocide of the Kashmiris by Indian troops was not stopped immediately, a big human tragedy might occur in the valley.

He called upon the government to raise a strong voice against the Indian brutalities at the world level and convene an emergent OIC meeting to discuss the issue.

He also demanded of the prime minister to call a Kashmir conference and also invite the leadership of the Hurriat conference and the Azad Kashmir government.

He said that a joint session of the parliament should be summoned to discuss the grim situation in the valley.

He further said that a strong diplomatic campaign against India should be launched and delegations comprising competent people should be sent to different countries for lobbying against India.

PTI organised its protest demonstration in front of Lahore Press Club to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Holding banners and placards, they chanted slogans in favour of freedom fighters and condemned the Indian atrocities in the held valley. Led by PTI member legislative assembly of Azad Kashmir Ghulam Mohiyuddin and Ijaz Chaudhry, a good number of people including women and children participated in the protest.

PML President Ch Shujaat Hussain urged the OIC to call an emergency meeting of Muslim countries to discuss Indian and Israeli atrocities against people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He made this demand in a meeting with different politicians who met him yesterday and joined the party. Those who joined the party included former MPA Ms Riffat Akbar Swati, PTI leader Allama Muhammad Shoaib, Syed Mahmud, Mohammad Shah, Nasir Khan, PML-N Charsadda General Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Qaumi Watan Party Charsadda's leader Shah Khaal, NA candidate from Kurrum Agency Kaptaan Hussain Toori and others.

Tariq Bashir Cheema, Mehboob Ullah Jan, Wajeehuzzaman, Allama Shoaib and others were also present in the meeting and pledged to extend moral support to the people of Kashmir.