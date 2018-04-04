Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to different political parties on Tuesday announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after they met with party chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

A statement issued by PTI’s central media department said that provincial lawmakers, Sardar Shahab Uddin Seehar, a lawmaker of Pakistan People’s Party, Ahsan Riaz Fatyana, an independent MPA and Ahmed Shah Khagga, an MPA of PML-Q met Khan at Bani Gala and announced to join the PTI.

Former MNA Makhdoom Ahmed Anwer also joined the PTI.

According to the statement, the newly joined MPAs said that the PTI had become the ‘last hope’ of the nation and Imran Khan owned the credit to give a ‘new direction’ to country’s politics.

“Corruption and exploitation have exasperated the people of Punjab,” they said expressing the hope that the PTI would sweep the coming elections.

The PTI chief said that “it was time to unshackle the country from the chains of dynastic politics and to hold those accountable who have looted the nation’s wealth and earned fortunes”. He expressed the resolve to bring the looted money back and reiterated his mission to reform governance to make the country a welfare state”.

Ahsan Fatyana is the parliamentary leader of independent MPAs in the Punjab Assembly and he is the son of former MNA Riaz Fatyana. Riaz Fatyana had parted ways with the PTI some time back and had announced to form his own party.