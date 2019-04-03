Share:

LAHORE- The 58th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan 2019 will commence today (Thursday) here at Garrison Golf Course.

Eligibility in the men’s category is that participating amateurs should have a handicap of 7 and below and this restriction brings together the very best of the country’s golf circuit. Khyber Pakhtukhwa is represented by merited names like Taimoor Khan, M Ashfaq and Kabir Khan. They are experience enriched and if they keep their nerves in check they can turn out to be front runners as the championship progresses. However the champions with an eye on the title are quite a few from Punjab also. Ashiq Hussain and Ghazanfar Mehmood are high quality golfers possessing the capacity to stand out as players who can outdo any adversary but then the vital putts have to drop to give them a winning edge in an event of this level. More adept ones from this province are Salman Jehangir, Khalid Mehmood, Salman Akhter and young M Saqib.