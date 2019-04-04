Share:

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Commander Royal Air Force of Oman Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani at the General Headquarters on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional situation were discussed, the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman lauded the Pakistan Army's efforts towards peace and stability in the region, ISPR added.

Earlier this week, the commander Royal Air Force of Oman met Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and lauded the professionalism and achievements of Pakistan Air Force.

The air chief offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to the Royal Air Force of Oman while both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

On Monday, the commander Royal Air Force of Oman also called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion.