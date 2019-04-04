Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life in the service of country and the people he loved so much.

Eulogizing his untiring services, struggles and sacrifices for the country on the occasion of his 40th death anniversary Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto continues to hold exceptional place in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis. The adviser said that no politician in Pakistan had been able to fill the void left after the death of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that as a selfless leader of the people and as the great patriot, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would forever live in the hearts of the people and continues to inspire them to serve the country with devotion and sincerity. He said that best tribute “we could pay to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto” was to make a firm resolve to work ceaselessly, selflessly and with devotion to rebuild Pakistan into a strong and progressive country.

The adviser said that in his wake were the millions of young Pakistanis who look at his life, his determination, his perseverance in the face of all odds.

He said that the adoption of 1973 constitution, rallying the Muslim world on one platform and laying the basis for the nuclear program were some of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s sincere accomplishments. He convinced the masses that the people themselves were the true architects and guardians of their destiny, the Adviser said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto emboldened the heart of every single downtrodden Pakistani who was ever told that being and unprivileged person precluded him/her from a lifetime of accomplishment, service and worth. This was his greatest legacy, the Adviser added.