RAWALPINDI - A taxi driver was killed by unidentified killers by stabbing him with ice pick and threw the body in a forest within limits of Police Station Murree, said official sources on Wednesday.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Murree by Rescue 1122 where he the taxi driver was identified as Munsif, son of Shahid, from I-10 Islamabad, the sources said. According to the sources, a man was murdered by unknown men by stabbing him with ice pick. The locals spotted the body and alerted police which rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the THQ hospital. The reason behind the murder was yet to be known, the sources said.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, when contacted, confirmed the murder and said that a murder case was registered against unknown assailants while further investigation was on. He said that the man was a taxi driver and taken to Murree apparently by some passengers. “Police are investigating the case through different angles and would soon arrest the killers,” he said.

In yet another incident, a gang of three dacoits stormed into a post office at Shahbagh, in jurisdiction of PS Kallar Syedan, and made off with cash.