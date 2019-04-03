Share:

LAHORE-Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited a private hospital in Gulberg on Wednesday for MRI of heart and kidneys and other tests.

PML-N Quaid visited the hospital amid elaborate security arrangements and stayed there for more than two hours for detailed screening in the presence of his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan to assess the health issues for devising treatment plan.

The plan of MRI at Sharif Medical City was changed due to technical fault in the equipment. Keeping in view the urgent need, ex-PM was taken to a hospital in Gulberg for MRI.

Huge number of party workers gathered outside the private health facility in posh locality before the arrival of ex-PM. Highly-charged workers chanted slogans in the favour of PNL-N Quaid on his arrival and when he was leaving back for Jati Umra.

Maryam Nawaz shared details of health conditions of her father on her twitter account. “Yes, doctors have recommended a Backup Pacemaker and ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillator), a lifesaving device implanted in the body for patients at risk for fatal cardiac Arrhythmias.”

“MNS’s labs/scans/investigations to be completed by the end of this week or early next week. Concerned specialists being consulted. We should have a clearer picture of his health status & the procedures he needs subsequently,” she said in another tweet.

“Y’day (Yesterday) MNS had Echo & Ultrasound for Kidneys along with Doppler studies for Carotid Arteries & Peripheral Vessels. Substantial stenosis detected on Carotid Doppler Studies. Undergoing today MRI/MRA for Carotids (Arteries supplying blood to brain) & Renals to further investigate,” she wrote in one of her series of tweets.

“Will also have CT Scan for kidneys today. Earlier at Services Hospital it was diagnosed & documented that MNS has significant Carotid Artery Stenosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease, widespread thickening and narrowing of vessels”, one of her tweet reads.

Nawaz, who was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail last month after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks to obtain medical treatment in the country, has been undergoing treatment at Sharif Medical City.

Last day, doctors performed echocardiogram to assess blood supply to different parts of the body. The test detected alarmingly less blood supply to upper portion of neck and brain. As per doctors, 43 per cent less blood supply to neck and brain could prove dangerous. This condition could lead to serious heart attack. Keeping in view the serious conditions, doctors decided to carryout MRI of heart and kidneys.

Doctors also prescribed dopler study for assessing blood flow in arteries and to different parts of the body. They also decided to carryout CT Scan of chest and backbone and computed tomography of kidneys, ureters and bladder (CT KUB) for assessing the concentration of stones.