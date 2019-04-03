Share:

LAHORE- The exciting competitions of 72nd Punjab Games got underway here at various venues of the city on Wednesday with Lahore toppling Sargodha 3-0 in table tennis event.

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is organising the Punjab Games in collaboration with Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) from April 3 to 6. The table tennis competitions were held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. Lahore Division toppled Sargodha 3-0.

Faisalabad team managed to beat Rawalpindi 3-2. Gujranwala division emerged winner against DG Khan 3-1 while Multan division and Sahiwal division thrashed Bahawalpur and Gujranwala by identical margin of 3-0 respectively. The fights of kick-boxing were organised at kick-boxing ring adjacent to Punjab Stadium. Danish Anjum of Sahiwal defeated Siraj Ali of Rawalpindi in 51kg category fight while Bilawal Hussain of Gujranwala emerged winner against Shahid Ali of Sargodha in another fight of 51kg category.