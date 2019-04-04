Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of Federal Urdu University , Hyderabad in the federal capital today (Thursday).

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at PM Secretariat at 4pm.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, MPAs and MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will attend the ceremony.

The premier had granted approval for the university during his visit to Karachi last week.

However, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said, "Nothing can happen based on the prime minister's announcement and the Sindh Assembly will have to be approached for the establishment of the university."