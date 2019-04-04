Share:

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Hyderabad University on Thursday (today) in Kohsar area.

The project will be completed within 3 years with estimated cost of over Rs2 billion. The land for construction of the university has been identified in Kohsar area of Latifabad.

The bill for the construction of university will be passed from the National Assembly and will be named “Federal University Hyderabad”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university in Hyderabad is being constructed in the light of pact between both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement.