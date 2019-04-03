Share:

Z.A Bhutto emerged on the political scene of Pakistan at the time when the country was fully in the grip of dictatorship. He took over the reins of the country when Pakistan was fractured and people were demoralised. He came up to heal the wounds of the nation with his great leadership and brought great confidence in the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal being the grandson of this great leader does not need any certificate from anyone for his patriotism. He has been groomed by his mother; a leader who inspired the masses and his grandfather refused to surrender before the anti-Pakistan foreign mafia and continued his nuclear programme undeterred which has made us safe. His judicial murder in the hands of American agents is no more a secret.

I am touching the most tragic part of our history by exposing here today the old files, which look dead, but these stand testimony to the history and truth as to how this great lover of Pakistan was eliminated just because he was sincere to Pakistan.

It was way back in mid-1989 while sitting on the 4th floor of the FIA HQ in my office where I happened to see the murder case file where Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was implicated. I could not stop the reading of the noting portion of the said file and the relevant papers contained in the file.

I will write in more detail some tine later about the judicial murder of ZAB but today I will refer here the note portion of the then Director Law of FIA who had the moral courage to pen down the reality that the bullets shown to have been used in the murder of late Mr. Kasuri, in fact, did not match with the weapon in question allegedly used by FSF official who was declared as the killer. Director of Law had killed the fabricated abetment theory against ZAB by the prosecution under pressure.

The file is full of shocking criminal and intellectual dishonesties of replacement of the first 164 statement of Masood Mahmood recorded by Agha Ghazenfar was replaced with another statement of Masood Mahmood recorded by another magistrate Mr. Qureshi from Lahore falsely implicating ZAB in return of his migration to USA with enough pressure.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the same PM who gave us the nuclear bomb and he refused to listen to American threats including Henry Kissinger, as he did not want to betray his country by rolling back the nuclear programme. The conspiracy of elimination of ZAB was passing through its pre-set stages and a great patriot ZAB was sent to the gallows, punishing him for giving nuclear power to his beloved country. I have narrated these facts to tell Bilawal‘s critics that he is the grandson of ZAB who did not surrender but fought on for his country and masses. ZAB emerged as a national hero and this national hero happens to be the grandfather of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The political opponents and some critics owe an apology to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their hurtful and baseless allegation trying to dispute him to cover their own wrong tracks. Political opponents should not distort the history by such unwise and uncouth political baseless, inimical, and unethical statements.

Have a heart, and how can you use such wordings for the son of SMBB and grandson ZAB? Let me take these critics through the history and I challenge these critics to have debate with me and I will prove you all wrong on the politically motivated propaganda.

Bhutto family is unarguably a paradigm of tragedies and sacrifices. They have given their lives for the restoration of democracy, starting from the youngest son of ZAB, Shah Nawaz Bhutto to his favourite daughter Benazir Bhutto. Shaheed Shah Nawaz Bhutto being the youngest son sacrificed his life fighting the tyrannical regime of Zia against his father’s incarceration and execution. He unfortunately ended up losing his life in his struggle and sacrifices for democracy. When ZAB was put under house arrest, Shah Nawaz Bhutto left for Lahore where he delivered the first ever-political speech of his life and increased the morale of party workers.

Shah Nawaz Bhutto was mysteriously killed for his untiring struggle against dictatorship leaving the lavish life style he used to follow. I along with my team investigated this murder case with the help of French police.

My report on this murder was submitted to the them PM in my capacity as Director FIA and it has the full back ground and the details who did it and how the war poison was used to kill him.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto worked tirelessly and consistently both at home as well as during her exile period for the cause of democracy in the country right from Zia’s regime to Pervez Musharraf. The country cannot forget the day she was brutally killed in her homeland on 25th December 2007 while she had returned from exile for the sake of her downtrodden people. It was conspired to eliminate her from the political scene of Pakistan by the enemies of Pakistan.

If you recall Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not become the part of that mainstream mud-slinging trend of Pakistan’s politics during his campaign speeches. He rather criticized those who were following the trend in their offensiveness towards their opponents.

After entering the house of parliament, his famous first maiden speech stole the show from anyone and everyone speaking on the floor praised his wisdom and stand taken on national issues. He made it clear that his party will accept the new government’s right to rule, despite knowing that the elections were rigged, only if the new Government meets public expectations raised by its own rhetoric. He has given respect to the house of parliament more than many other senior political leaders by attending almost all sessions and participating in maximum parliamentary proceedings. He has also taken a clear stance on religious extremism despite being aware of the fact that this very religious extremism has taken the lives of his dear ones.

He is being criticized for the stand, which the government Ministers have already taken publicly vis-à-vis proscribed organizations. The Prime Minister and the ministers have already taken the similar stand both in and out of the Parliament when they promised to take action against the proscribed organization had India provided any evidence of their involvement in any alleged activities. It is a matter of record that the government has publicly stated that the government has taken members of the proscribed organizations in “protective custody” after the Pulwama incident, which clearly indicates that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not spoken against the interests of Pakistan, as alleged by certain vested interests rather reminded the government of its responsibilities.

Those who are propagating against him are actually fearful of his personality which would eventually outsmart them one day. The critics must know that he is intelligently forcing his way in politics with more political maturity as compared to them. He has picked the political momentum hence you cannot block Bilawal to lead the nation to get it out of crises. He has emerged as the voice of the masses of Pakistan.