GWADAR- On Wednesday, a 24-meter Bryde whale carcass was found dead off at Gwadar’s west coast. According to Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Assistant Director Environment Abdul Rahim said the whale was injured in several places and is investigating the cause of death.

However, it seems as if the whale collided with a ship and was injured, he added, according to initial analysis and evidence. Rahim added that the whale was buried near Gwadar’s coast while keeping its bones in a museum to raise awareness. The whale of Bryde, scientifically referred to as Balaenoptera edeni, is one of the three whales found in Pakistani waters. A Bryde’s whale carcass was found in Damb, Sonmiani in 2013. In 2010 in Gwadar and 2014 in offshore waters near Ormara, two other specimens were caught in tuna gillnets, which died during disengagement.

Earlier, this week an 8-meter sperm whale was found dead off Sardinia with 22 kilograms of plastic in its belly.

The dead animal, which was eight meters (26 feet) long, washed up on a beach in the Sardinian tourist hotspot of Porto Cervo. Bittau said the cause of death would be known after histological and toxicological examinations carried out by veterinarians in Padua, northern Italy.