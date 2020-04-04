Share:

MARDAN - Around 14 people have, living close to

a house where a person had died due to coronavirus in Mayar village

of Mardan district, have demanded of the government to test them for

the virus.

Shakir Khan, a corona patient, had died and later the district administration sealed Amukhel Mohalla where he lived.

Shakir was an employee of the DHQ Hospital, Mardan, and later his

mother, wife and two children were also tested positive for the disease.

Now the deceased neighbours say that they want to be tested for the

virus. The residents said that the government had already declared Corona emergency in the town but still they were waiting to be tested.

A local elder Jehanzeb Khan, said that lockdown of an entire area was

also problematic.