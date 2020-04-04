Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized that the nation needs to follow the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to face the escalating crisis of the coronavirus and save our people from its looming ravages.

In his message on the 41st martyrdom day anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, being observed on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that true leaders change the destinies of nations and they lead with great determination and vision in times of crises.

PPP Chairman said that following the fall of Dhaka, Pakistan had lost thousands of miles of land to enemy occupation and 90,000 of our soldiers were prisoners of war. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not only got our land and soldiers back, but went on to lay the foundation of our nuclear programme, ensuring our territorial integrity would never be at the mercy of our neighbors again.

To deal with the economic devastation of losing more than half your country, mega economic and industrial projects like Pakistan Steel, Port Qasim, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Machine Tool Factory etc were created to shore up the nation’s infrastructure, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in these troubled times the people of Pakistan are looking for a new Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a leader who will galvanize us despite our differences, a leader who will be the shining beacon to lead us out of this pandemic.

PPP Chairman stated that the people of Pakistan could never forget the sacrifice Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made for our great nation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that the PPP and all those who believe in Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s message of equality, opportunity, and sacrifice, wont leave the people of Pakistan to fend for themselves in any kind of crisis. “We will continue the legacy of our ancestors and protect our people and their interests at any cost,” he pledged.