On the instructions of Government of Pakistan, PAF is undertaking relief operations in the fight against COVID-19. In this regard, a PAF C-130 aircraft carrying zaaireen from Dalbandin, landed at Skardu today. The zaaireen were kept in the makeshift arrangements at Taftan, the bordering town between Pakistan and Iran.

They acknowledged the concerted efforts of the government for giving best possible facilities at such a far off place. They also thanked PAF for arranging this special sortie for the people of Gilgit Baltistan. PAF's Air Transport fleet is actively involved in carrying out relief efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and has airlifted tons of relief goods and medical equipment from the neighbouring country, China.