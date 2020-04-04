Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan faced a dilemma where it has to make the most difficult decisions to create an intricate balance between the lockdown and stop its poor from starving to death. 

Taking to Twitter, the premier said that there is a very real danger to Pakistan's teetering economy as the country and the world goes through the global coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, the prime minister reiterated the government can't confine 220 million people to their homes through a complete lockdown to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Speaking at a press conference, he announced a "historic" stimulus package for the construction sector. 

Stressing the need for striking a balance between the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and providing livelihoods to daily wagers, Imran Khan said how can they ask the people to stay at home if they are hungry. 