KHAIRPUR - A clash between two groups of youth over women’s harassment in Mohalla Shamsabad Sukkur claims the life of a youth Allah Rakhio Ansari.

As per detail, both groups fired and attacked with lathis and stones to each other, resulted killing of Allah Rakhio Ansari on the spot.

Police on receiving information reached on the spot and took body into custody later handed over to heirs after postmortem from Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Police said they also arrested five suspected people of mohalla and they were further investigating.

However police had lodge report of the incident.