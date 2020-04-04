Share:

ISLAMABAD-The multi-faceted artist, Zoya Nasir, who rose to mainstream notoriety last year after her performance in the critically acclaimed Hania, has now launched her own YouTube channel. This next chapter in her many hustles is an ode to the fact that this budding star isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Highly praised as a beautician and an actress, Zoya Nasir, has now joined the world of YouTube and would be sharing her craft with the audiences. The actress made her debut on the video-sharing platform with video on her ‘go-to makeup look.’ Talking about this new step, Zoya Nasir said, “I want to give back all the love that I have been receiving from my wonderful fans, and wanted to make something where they could see another side of me than what they see on their screens. This channel is all about beauty, lifestyle- all things that I love and want to spread around too!” The actress also revealed about her upcoming salon, which was another surprise for her fans. She has already reached 8k subscribers in a day with over 11k views on her first video.