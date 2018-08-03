Share:

FAISALABAD-Faisalabad has potential to be transformed into a modern and model city so the business community should play a key role in this connection, said Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal.

He paid an informal visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He said that Faisalabad has 10-time more potential than Sialkot.

The involvement of its business community in the development, progress and prosperity could make it a much better, well planned, dynamic and economically vibrant metropolis than Lahore.

He suggested that business community voluntarily take the responsibility to preserve its historic and cultural heritage in addition to supplementing the efforts for solid waste collection that has marred its natural beauty.

He said that an efficient waste collection is imperative to make Faisalabad a neat, clean and environment-friendly city. He said that the government was focusing on provision of portable drinking water in addition to the treatment of industrial effluent.

"In this connection, various international donor agencies are already on board and are working with WASA Faisalabad," he said.

Regarding a new Pakistan, he said that every individual will have to kick out evilness and try to think and contribute positively for the uplift of Pakistan.

He said that being a bureaucrat, he had discharged his duties with complete impartiality and commitment to serve the masses without any prejudice.

He mentioned the plight of historic Umar Hayat Palace of Chiniot, and said, "It is an iconic representation of our cultural heritage and we must preserve it for the coming generations." He said that the exporters of Faisalabad should take care of it as when they will grow and expand their businesses at global level, they will need such icons for the branding of their products.

Earlier, FCCI Acting President Sheikh Farooq Yusuf welcomed the commissioner and presented him a bouquet. He also paid tributes to the commissioner for conducting general elections 2018 in a fare, free and impartial manner.

He also invited Mr Asif Iqbal to pay a scheduled and official visit to FCCI so that they could mutually discuss the problems confronted by the local business community. Former Senior Vice President Rana Sikandar Azam and other members of the FCCI were also present.