SIALKOT-High Commissioner of Kenya in Pakistan Julius Kibet Bitok visited several industrial units here during the last day of his two-day visit to Sialkot.

He witnessed manufacturing and production of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He highly hailed the craftsmanship of Sialkot-based artisans.

On the occasion, he added that Kenya was very keen to ensure direct trade with Sialkot exporters. He said that the Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments and other products could be in high demand in the Kenyan and African countries' international trade markets.

Talking to the exporters, the Kenyan high commissioner assured them of removing all the hurdles from the smooth way of mutual trade between Pakistan and Kenya.

He said that Kenya was making efforts to ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international trade markets of Kenya and other African countries through Kenya.

He said that Kenya would play a pivotal role for the promotion of trade between Pakistan and Kenya.