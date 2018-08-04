Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 10th monthly meeting of National Task Force on Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) on Friday thoroughly discussed issues concerning implementation of Action Plan.

The day-long marathon meeting, chaired by National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Dr Suleman Khan, remained focused on implementation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

The roadmap for National Risk Assessment was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by all 27 members of the Task Force from Federal and Provincial Governments and other organisations including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and provincial Home Departments and Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs).

All the stakeholders required to implement the Action Plan made their respective presentations and apprised the participants of actions taken so far in this regard.

The presentations revolved around enforcement activities by Law-Enforcement Agencies, SBP, SECP, Customs, NACTA, FIA, etc.

NACTA expressed its concerns on news report published in a section of press, creating an impression that NACTA was shying away from its duties of national risk assessment.

NACTA has been actively playing its role and shall continue to contribute towards its national responsibilities, remaining within its mandate.

Since last year, NACTA has been pro-actively coordinating with all national stakeholders dealing with FATF Action Plan and APG Mutual Evaluation exercise by holding comprehensive monthly meetings on subject matter and coordinating amongst stakeholders.

Infact, both NACTA and FIA expressed their eagerness to work together and accomplish task of risk assessment.

Any such news may tarnish national image and may raise questions on readiness of State institutions to fight menace of terrorist financing and implement the FATF Action Plan.

Earlier, Dr Suleman Khan apprised the participants that NACTA on directions of Minister of Interior, has set up National Task Force on CFT, which has an elaborate mandate in coordinating the combating terrorist financing activities.

The said Task Force is represented by all stakeholders fighting against financing of terrorism.

APG TO VISIT PAKISTAN

The Asian Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering and other assessors are likely to visit Pakistan from second week of August, 2018 before the meeting of AGP Joint group scheduled in Mid-September to examine progress in different areas of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

The APG and the assessors are scheduled to meet various Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) stakeholders to discuss Technical Compliance (TCQ) report and additionally the effectiveness report submitted by Pakistan and ML/TF risks in Pakistan.

The visit will serve as an opportunity to develop understanding among domestic authorities on the mutual evaluation procedures and assessment methodology.

The National Executive Committee (NEC), a high level body of the country established to oversee both policy and implementation matters of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism regime, has already reviewed preparations for both, the forthcoming visit and the meeting.

“NEC reviewed preparations for the APG and other assessors forthcoming visit to Pakistan from by second week of August, 2018 and the preparations for the 2nd meeting of the Asia-Pacific joint group and Pakistan scheduled to be held in mid-September 2018,” Finance Ministry said.

While considering the matters related to the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT), regime, the NEC decided to strengthen the Federal-Provincial Coordination to ensure effective coordination among the law enforcing agencies and the concerned provincial departments.

The Committee during a meeting, which was chaired by caretaker Finance Minister, Dr Shamshad Akhtar also agreed on formation of a review group to finalise the critical components of the national risk assessment.

It decided to launch work on the mutual evaluation by Asia-Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering soon and strengthen Financial Management Unit (FMU) to ensure it was able to coordinate overall AML/CFT work and offer the required advisory support to all agencies.