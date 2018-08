Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Region falls to new lows, as they were thrashed by Quetta by 5 wickets in Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19 Group A round two match here at Pindi Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Rawalpindi were bundled out for 153 in 39 overs. M Suleman Khushi struck 34 and Farhan Shafiq 33. Akhtar Shah took 3-29, Jahangir Khan 2-27 and Junaid Khan 2-34. Quetta reached home losing only five wickets in 48.1 overs. Junaid Khan slammed 43 and M Ibrahim 36.

At KRL Ground, Islamabad Region beat Dera Murad Jamali by 2 wickets. Batting first, Dera Murad Jamali were all out for 164 in 47.1 overs. M Shahid hit 51 and Shoaib Ahmed 27. Zain-ul-Abdin captured 3-47, M Sarim Ishfaq 2-21 and M Musa 2-23. Islamabad achieved the target in 45.1 overs, losing 8 wickets. Zahid Iqbal made match-winning unbeaten 40. Saeed Ahmed bagged 4-21 and M Shahid 2-13.

At Marghazar Ground, AJK defeated Lahore Whites by 3 wickets. Batting first, Whites scored 213-7 in 50 overs. M Arslan made unbeaten 77, Hasan Dar 33 and Hashim Ibrahim 28. Najam Naseer got 2-25 and Momin Pervaiz 2-33. AJK achieved the target for the loss of 7 wickets in 47.2 overs. Zohaib Bukhari hammered 88 and Hamza Ilyas unbeaten 43. Danish Butt took 2-41.

At Diamond Ground, Faisalabad Region routed Karachi Region Whites by 6 wickets. Karachi Whites were bowled out for 155 in 47.5 overs. Sohaib Ahmed scored 36. M Bilal Javed claimed 3-15, Saif Ali 2-26 and Yousaf Khan 2-33. Faisalabad chased the target for the loss of 4 wickets in 27 overs. Saif Ali slammed 50 and Zohaib Amanat 41. Maaz Bin Salman bagged 3-47 and Saim Ayub 1-13.