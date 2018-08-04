Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i- Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that certain elements are overjoyed over the religious parties’ poor show in elections and believe that secular lobbies would now be able to pursue their agenda freely but they are gravely mistaken.

In a statement issued from JI head office Mansora on Friday, he said people were always ready to lay down their lives for the love of Islam and in their presence, no one could dare to convert Pakistan into a secular state.

The JI, he said, would watch from where the new government got dictation and on whose direction it functioned. The JI chief said the US was saying it was glad over the defeat of the religious parties in this country and that the Pakistanis had rejected extremism and terrorism. He said the fact however was that the US itself was promoting terrorism and extremism in the world.

If the new government, he said, acted on Washington’s dictation, it would also lose public support in no time.

Siraju said that the JI wanted Imran Khan to fulfill his commitment to build this country as a Islamic state on the pattern of the Madina state. The JI, he said, would welcome every good work of the new government. However, he said, the government any effort to change the direction of the country will be resisted.

IFTIKHAR 03-08-2018