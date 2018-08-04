Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - A school student was killed over a petty dispute in Lakki city on Friday. Police said that Shahid Karim, a student of a private school along with his father Abdul Karim Khan was going home when he came under attack in Haqdadabad locality.

They said that the student received multiple bullets and died instantly. The deceased student’s family belongs to Abdulkhel village and was settled in Lakki city.

The deceased boy’s father Abdul Karim told police in his preliminary report that as soon as he and his son Shahid Karim reached near Hamza Mosque in Haqdadabad locality, the armed men sprayed them with bullets.

He told police that Shahid Karim died on the spot while he miraculously escaped. “The attackers fled the scene after committing murder,” he added and said that the exchange of harsh words by his son with the killers a few days ago led to his killing. He nominated Sikandar and his father, Khalid Khan, in the FIR for the offence. Police said that they registered a case against the killers and started investigation.