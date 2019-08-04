Share:

CHITRAL - A Chinese mine engineer drowned in a river in Mastuj area of upper Chitral while two others survived on Saturday.

According to SHO police station Mastuj, three Chinese engineers working for a Peshawar-based private mining company were crossing a wooden bridge which was in very dilapidated condition at Chamrkun goal nullah. The wooden ladder broke and they fell down into the river in Gol area near Mastuj.

As a result Mr Yu Cheng died on the spot while two others named Mr Jiangbao and Mr Lee Quan were rescued. The body of Mr Yu Cheng was fished out of the river and was shifted to Rural Health Centre Mastuj for postmortem. It is pertinent to note here that wooden bridges in Chitral are in very dilapidated conditions which have not been repaired since British rule.