Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take immediate notice of Indian aggression and persecution in occupied Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen on Sunday, he said use of brute force by India on unarmed Kashmiri people is extremely condemnable. The Minister said India has been violating international laws by unleashing violence and atrocities against Kashmiris.

He said orders to Hindu Yatrees and tourists to leave Kashmir are also generating anxiety and fear.

Secretary General of OIC assured the Foreign Minister for taking notice on situation and to extend full cooperation.