Share:

LAHORE - A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court for banning TikTok.

“It is spoiling the youth and promoting vulgarity,” petitioner Nadeem Sarwar said and made the federal government, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents.

The petition submits that the court may kindly direct the PTA to restrict TikTok in the country while instructing the federal government to draft a privacy protection act.

“The court should stop the Pemra from broadcasting Tik Tok videos,” the petitioner said.

TikTok is a social media app for short-form mobile videos launched in China in September 2016 as ‘Douyin’ and one year later, it was introduced globally as ‘TikTok’.

The Chinese-video sharing mobile app has a reported 500 million users worldwide. The app which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects is hugely popular but some say its content is inappropriate. Three months ago, a court in southern Tamil Nadu state asked the federal government to ban TikTok, saying it encouraged pornography and warning that sexual predators could target child users.

Google and Apple were told to o block the Chinese app after a high court in Chennai ruled that it could expose children to sexual predators, pornographic content and cyberbullying. It has more than 120 million users in India.