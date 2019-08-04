Share:

DI KHAN - Thirty workers of Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were arrested in Wana area of South Waziristan on taking law into hands were shifted to Central Jail Dera Ismael Khan on Saturday.

The PTM workers including its leader Arif Wazir were arrested under maintenance of public order for their involvement in road blocking as protest over arrests of two tribal Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to North and South Waziristan. All of them under detention were shifted to Central Jail DI Khan.