ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), particularly after the deployment of additional troops and use of cluster ammunition against civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan reiterated its call for world community’s role in resolving the decades-old conflict through letters addressed to UN secretary general and the presidents of UN Security Council and UN General Assembly by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Heads of Mission in Islamabad from Permanent Members of the UN Security Council were also briefed on Saturday on these serious developments and their implications for regional peace and security, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Pakistan called upon the international community to urge India to act responsibly, and counsel it (India) to work towards preserving rather than imperiling peace and security in South Asia.

“There is deepening anxiety and fear among the people of IoK because of reports of deployment of additional 38,000 Indian paramilitary forces in recent weeks,” the foreign office spokesperson said, and added, “Advice to the tourists, yatris and students to immediately leave the valley and messages urging people to store food supplies have stoked further apprehensions. Speculations have mounted that the Indian authorities might attempt to alter the demographic structure of the held Kashmir and bring about a material change on the ground.”

Pakistan has always strongly opposed any move to alter the demographic structure of held Kashmir or change the nature of internationally recognised dispute. “Any such move would be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and would seriously endanger peace and security in the region,” the spokesperson added.

The FO spokesperson further said the recent developments were accompanied by mounting ceasefire violations by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC). “Between July 19-August 03, 2019, unprovoked firing and use of heavy weaponry by India has led to six civilian deaths, injuries to 48 others, and damage to infrastructure in AJK,” the spokesperson said, and added, “In the latest provocation, cluster ammunition has been used by the Indian Army against civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians, including a 4-year child, and critical injuries to 11 others.”

Pakistan strongly condemns this action, which is in contravention of international humanitarian law, the spokesperson commented.

Pakistan also rejects the self-serving Indian assertions of “intelligence inputs” about some imminent “terrorist” attack in IOK as a justification for new deployments.

“This is a familiar Indian ploy to externalize blame, use baseless allegations as a smokescreen, and persist with its state-sponsored repression against the Kashmiri people. We again caution the international community against any false flag operations,” he concluded.

CLUSTERS USE BREACHES GENEVA CONVENTION

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian security forces targeting the innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC). “This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Twitter. He said India in its war frenzy was not only sabotaging regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations along the LoC.

The foreign minister also urged the world nations to take strict notice of the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and the LoC.

On the night of July 30/July 31, the Indian army had used cluster ammunition through artillery in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC targeting the innocent citizens in Neelum Valley. The attack had killed two civilians, including a four-year-old boy, besides leaving 11 others critically injured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi Saturday said India wanted to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir.