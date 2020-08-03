Share:

ATTOCK - Five persons died in different incidents in various parts of Attock during Eid days, respective police station officials told on Monday. In first incident, three friends aged between 20 to 22 years who had come from KP for picnic to River Indus drowned while going into deep waters of the river in the limits of Attock Khud Police station. Police and rescue sources said that Amir Khan, Zeeshan Khan from Nowshera along with their third friend Mohammad Khan - a resident of Peshawar came to River Indus for bathing where they drowned. Local divers retrieved the body of one of them while search was on to retrieve bodies of two other. In a similar incident in same locality, a 16-year-old boy drowned in river Indus near Attock Khurd. Police sources said that Abdul Rehman along with his brother and other friends went to river to beat the heat but drowned. Later, his body was retrieved by local volunteers. In another incident, a 23-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in Mohallah Khawajanagar area in limits of Hassanbadal Police station. Police while quoting the family members of the deceased said that Muhammad Waqas was in distress due to unemployment and on Monday, he locked himself in a room and shot himself dead.