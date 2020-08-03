Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as seven persons were tested positive of coronavirus in Rawalpindi district in three days of Eid ul Azha and 28 confirmed patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery from the virus.

However, no person died of COVID-19. All the hospitals in the garrison city remained alert but the number of patients was reduced. On the first day of Eid ul Azha on Saturday, only two patients tested positive of COVID-19 while 28 patients were discharged from the hospitals. On Sunday, total four patients were tested positive.

After arrival of new patients, the number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district increased to 6,535 while 275 people died and 5,993 patients got discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals.

However, total 295 suspected patients are awaiting their results from laboratories in four government run hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Holy Family Hospital HFH), District Headquarters Hospital and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the number of critical patients was reduced. In Rawalpindi division’s four districts, as many as 359 patients are under-treatment including 145 patients in the government-run hospitals and 214 patients are in home isolation.

He said that the provincial government made special arrangements for the patients in the hospitals during Eid days. He said that the smart lockdown policy was successful as the number of patients did not increase during this Eid.