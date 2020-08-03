Share:

ISLAMABAD- The faithful have continued to slaughter their animals on Eid-ul-Azha’s third day (Monday). The first and second day of Eid were celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country amid arranging parties with mouthwatering meat dishes. While most people shared the meat of the sacrificed animal with family and friends, many were distributing mostly part of meat among the poor and the needy. Families and youngsters were arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops and green lawns at home amid coronavirus. Government had announced three holidays for Eid celebrations starting from Friday.