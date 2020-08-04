Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought an immediate report from RPO DG Khan about the torture of 7-year-old maid namely Farzana and directed to immediately arrest the accused. Those found involved in this incident will be given exemplary punishment as the torture of an innocent child is very painful and I am deeply saddened over it, the CM stated. The CM has also directed Commissioner DG Khan for providing best treatment facilities to the injured child. Meanwhile, the accused Kaleem Ullah Qureshi has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.