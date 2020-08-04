Share:

RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited troops deployed on frontlines along the Line of Control (LOC) in Khuiratta Sector.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, COAS spent time with troops on Eid day, commended their high morale, operational readiness and continuous vigil being maintained along the LOC.

While interacting with troops, COAS said that Eid-ul-Azha epitomises the essence of unconditional sacrifice. “No one understands this spirit of sacrifice better than a soldier. Let us also reiterate our pledge to always stand by our Kashmiri brethren braving Indian atrocities for their right of self-determination despite all odds.

The Pak Army Chief said, “We are aware of the enemy’s design to destabilise our country and this region. Pakistan Army is fully prepared and capable of thwarting any such covert or overt undertakings.”

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LOC.

Meanwhile, COAS also visited AFIC and NIHD (Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology And National Institute of Heart Diseases) and performed earth breaking of NEPCARD (NIHD Centre of Excellence in Prevention and Cardiovascular Research and Development) where indigenous research on heart diseases will be carried out including their preventive measures.

Appreciating contributions of Army Medical Corps, COAS said that AFIC and NIHD being state of the art facility is providing high quality medical care at National level. He especially lauded the contribution of doctors and healthcare workers as frontline soldiers against COVID 19 pandemic. Earlier, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, Adjutant General Pakistan Army and Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, Surgeon General Pakistan Army received the COAS on arrival at AFIC & NIHD.