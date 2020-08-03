Share:

Sachal colony is considered one of the best colonies of Larkana City. But the colony has lost his aesthetic view. The roads have been demolished, the stagnant water from the canals is on the broken roads, waste is being dumped on side of the water canals which results in a horrible smell. Many diseases like dengue could spring up there.

We are already combating COVID-19 and other such diseases could prove more dangerous. The authorities should take care of the maintenance of every colony as there is less movement outside due to COVID-19 and it will be easy to do maintenance work like cleaning the roads and other such work. People want a healthy and safe environment in which they can live their life and save themselves from diseases. Authorities should take action and start working.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR

KANDHRO,

Larkana.