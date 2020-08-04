Share:

SUKKUR: - District administration and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) removed offal of sacrificial animals and carried out cleaning operation on the third day of Eid-ul-Adha here on Monday. According to the SMC Officials, they were conducting cleaning operations on more than 30 marked spots of the city.

According to Sukkur Mayor Barristor Arslan Shaikh, thousands of offal have been removed from the city.

Earlier, on the instructions of Mayor Sukkur, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation as constituted committees on taluka level for the removal of offal of the sacrificial animals and conducting insecticide spray during three consecutive days of Eid-ul-Azha.