LAHORE -As part of its efforts to combat Covid-19, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical company, has announced a partnership with HospitALL (a NETSOL Technologies incubated Startup) to develop a cutting-edge “Physician-Patient Virtual Counseling Platform”. Ferozsons, through its subsidiary BF Biosciences Limited, has produced remdesivir injections, under the brand name Remidia, under license and technology transfer from Gilead Sciences Inc., the company that received USFDA emergency use authorization for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The IT platform, named ClinicALL, is being developed to reduce the need for physical consultations (particularly in the case of follow-up visits) and facilitate patients and doctors by creating a simple, secure platform with chat, video, voice, and healthcare tools integrated into a single hub. Patients will be able to consult and share their reports with their physicians from the comfort of their homes, reducing the load and waiting times in clinics, and lowering the risk of acquiring infections from crowded waiting areas.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, our economy, society, and healthcare system have been completely altered. This crisis has presented Pakistan’s healthcare delivery system with unprecedented challenges, but has also catalysed rapid adoption of telehealth and the entire spectrum of activities used to deliver care at a distance.

At the signing ceremony held at the NETSOL IT Village (Software Technology Park), Osman Khalid Waheed, CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, remarked, “This solution is specifically designed keeping the convenience and confidentiality of patients and healthcare professionals as a priority. Doctors will be able to communicate with patients in real time through video conferencing, while patients will be able to take electronic appointments, make payments digitally, send instant messages, capture and share images etc. through a secure, HIPAA compliant platform.”

Ayub Ghauri, Chief Executive Officer, HospitALL stated: “Beyond the pandemic, governments, insurers and healthcare providers need to work together to ensure that the innovation sparked by this crisis endures and accelerates. As Pakistan transcends from its inherent brick-and-mortar mindset and adapts to a virtual workspace, this solution can facilitate doctors and patients alike. Undoubtedly, the partnership between a pharmaceutical and technology company is a transformative step towards digitizing healthcare infrastructure of the country.”