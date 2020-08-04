Share:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Modi is inaugurating Ram Mandir and disfiguring the face of secular India.

He said that Pakistani response should be to inaugurate Mandir in Islamabad thus showing a face of Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan where minority rights are protected.

Senator Khokhar said that we have to give a message to the world that Pakistan has given rights to the followers of every religion. He said that the federal government should remove all hurdles in the building of Mandir in Islamabad and start its construction from tomorrow.