ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousuf on Monday visited the Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control ahead of the Youm-e-Istehsal (day of exploitation) - to be marked tomorrow (August 5).

In a video message, FM Qureshi said that they wanted to show to the people of Kashmir that Pakistanis are standing with them. “We want to show solidarity with all the Kashmiri people who have been injured or killed in the constant ceasefire violations by India,” he remarked.

The people of Pakistan and its army are standing with Kashmiris, the foreign minister said. “We want to give a clear message to the Indian government that all its actions have been rejected by the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.”

Pakistan, to express its support with the Kashmiris, has decided to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on the first anniversary of the annexation of Kashmir on August 5.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, at a news conference, said that the government has planned a number of activities to show how Kashmiris are being exploited by India.

“We have our eyes set on Srinagar, which falls in Indian-Administered Kashmir. We have decided to change the name of Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway as it will take us there directly.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of AJK on August 5 to highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.

President Dr Arif Alvi will lead a rally on the day, while all chief ministers will speak to their respective legislature assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of the valley.

The Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as an Ambassador of Kashmir is fighting the case of Kashmiri people at every forum.

He said, “Pakistan will represent the sentiments of the Kashmiri people to shake the world conscience.”

Qureshi said that India was trying to give a false impression that the situation was normal in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said if the situation was normal then unlock the mosques there.

He said India has deployed 900, 000 troops in the occupied territory.

The Foreign Minister said that Kashmir highway will now be called Srinagar highway because “our destination is Srinagar.”

He said that the “day is not far away when the Kashmiri people laced with the spirit of freedom will offer special prayers at Jamia Mosque Srinagar.”

Representatives of foreign media also accompanied the delegation, where military officials briefed them about the ongoing violations of LoC by Indian security forces and the consequent damage to civilian population in the wake of frequent firings.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Kashmiris have rejected India’s illegal move of August 5 and would continue their struggle for their right to self-determination.

He said that the visit to LoC was aimed at expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and their families being subjected to daily Indian atrocities and unprovoked firing.

Qureshi said that Pakistan wants to assure that the Pakistan Army, the Pakistani leadership and the entire Pakistani nation stand by Kashmiris.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also held a meeting with Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in Muzaffarabad and discussed the situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They also discussed the strategy to observe 5th August as Youm-e-Istehsal.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to raise the voice of oppressed and armless Kashmiri people at every world forum.

Meanwhile, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have martyred 214 Kashmiris including 4 women during the unrelenting military siege imposed by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5, last year.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, reveal that at least 1390 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the territory. The killings perpetrated by Indian troops since August 5, 2019 have been all-time higher than those in 2011-2015.

The report said, most of the victims were killed in fake encounters during cordon and search operations and youth are picked up from their houses and then eliminated after falsely being labeled as Mujahideen or over-ground workers.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have further intensified restrictions in the Kashmir valley ahead of August 5, which will be observed as Yaum-e-Istehsal in Pakistan on Wednesday. The authorities have sealed most of the roads and market places and announcements are being made on loudspeakers wherein people are asked to stay indoors. Markets and business establishments remained closed on Monday while public transport was off the roads.