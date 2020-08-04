Share:

ISLAMABAD - Transparency International (TI) Pakistan has appreciated NAB’S anticorruption efforts under the leadership of its chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

This appreciation was observed by the NAB board during its meeting chaired by its Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday.

The meeting reviewed overall performance of NAB especially media report of Transparency International (TI) Pakistan dated July 30, 2020 in which Sohail Muzaffar Chairman TI Pakistan had stated that under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB’s anti-corruption drive in the last 34 months had resulted in an impact much needed since the institution’s inception, and NAB has so far made recovery of Rs466 billion which was a remarkable achievement.

Sohail Muzaffar Chairman TI Pakistan had further stated that NAB since its inception had played a very positive role in curbing corruption despite its weaknesses. Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Pakistan was improving consistently, he said.

In 1999, Pakistan CPI Score was 22/100, and was ranked 87 out of 99 countries, and in 2019 Pakistan had achieved the CPI Score of 32/100, and has been ranked 120 out of 180 countries.

He said Transparency International also evaluated NAB performance and compared to 27 South Asian ACA, NAB performance indicators were at par or better than other regional agencies.

In Pakistan, compared to anti-corruption organizations like the Federal Investigation Agency and Provincial Anti-Corruption Departments, NAB was perceived to be more effective.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB is the only Chairman NAB who has held the office of acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

His initiative to have interaction with businessmen so that businessmen feel free to do business in Pakistan as they are the backbone of National economy, and play a vital role in the development of the country.

Transparency International Pakistan has been working with NAB since year 2000, on awareness and preventive efforts to eradicate corruption, and has held many workshops, trainings, and seminars, especially on NAB’s interaction with business community and bureaucrats, assisting in NACS, UNCAC etc.

NAB Chairman said that NAB was determined to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations as corruption was the mother of all evils. In order to further improve the quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid and documentary evidence, NAB started Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to conduct inquiries and investigations comprising of one senior investigation officer, one junior Investigation officer, Additional Director investigation as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert, land revenue expert and forensic expert under the supervision of Director and DG concerned to benefit from collective wisdom.