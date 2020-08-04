Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Monday reaffirmed that Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sis­ters and would always stand with them till their fi­nal victory.

In a video message, he said Pakistan was commit­ted to continue supporting Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of freedom and it was the responsibil­ity of the world powers to play their due role in re­solving the Kashmir dispute.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan was pursuing ef­fective diplomacy to expose India’s nefarious designs at the international front. “Pakistan is taking corrective measures which are in line with the international laws and norms to resolve the Kashmir dispute,” he said.

It is encouraging that Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination against a far bigger country for the last many decades but had refused to step back from their fundamental rights, he added.

He said Indian forces were unable to suppress the determination of Kashmiris despite the use of all pressure tactics and brutal force.

“I would like to salute the courage and determina­tion of Kashmiri brethren who are always ready to sacrifice their lives against illegal Indian occupation,” he said. The sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go waste and they will get their due right of free and fair pleb­iscite at all costs, he added.