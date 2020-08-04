Share:

SWABI - The heroes, who wrote history with their blood in a war which brought death, and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also include police officers and soldiers, who sacrificed their lives fighting against anti-national and anti-so­cial elements aimed to restore peace and ensure pro­tection to the lives and property of citizens.

“That is why we are all proud of our martyrs, said the District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid. Like previous years, all activities were finalized to com­memorate the Police Martyrs Day on Tuesday (to­day) August 4 while observing Covid-19 SOPs,” the DPO said.

According to a press release, banners have been displayed at all important places in the city in mem­ory of the martyred police officers and personnel. People from all walks of life were recording their im­pressions at the Martyrs Police camp. On the direc­tives of DPO Swabi, special prayers would be offered in mosques for the country and martyred police per­sonnel.