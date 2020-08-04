Share:

KARACHI - There would be a train march under the auspices of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Karachi’s Cantonment Station to Sukkur on August 5, on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’, said PTI Vice President and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. Addressing a press conference here at Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat on Monday, Sheikh said the train had been named, ‘Srinagar Express’.

He was accompanied by the PTI leader and head of Sindh Baitul Mal Hunaid Lakhani on the occasion.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said last year on August 5, India had attempted to deprive the Kashmiris of their birth right to independence for good through the abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution. “This it did in complete defiance of moral principles and international norms, and through the use of force,” the PTI leader added.

He said when 365 days of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Modi regime would be completed on August 5, 2020, it would be worth pointing out that around 13,582 Kashmiris were illegally arrested during the past one year, 1,331 were subjected to inhuman torture and a large number of Kashmiri youths and old Kashmiris were murdered.

“During this year, more than 1,000 Kashmiri women were raped, more than 1,000 houses and shops were torched and more than 144500 Kashmiris were rendered jobless due to the complete lockdown of the valley by Indian forces,” Sheikh said, and added, “More than 6,000 unmarked graves have been found in which innocent Kashmiri civilians were buried after being killed by the occupation army.”

He said thousands of Kashmiris were in Indian jails. “For one year now, educational institutions and Internet are closed in the occupied Kashmir, and media is not allowed inside the valley,” he regretted. Haleem Adil Sheikh said Indian Army was a bunch of terrorists, which acted on the orders of Butcher of Gujarat Narendra Modi.

He said Kashmiris were being blinded with pellet guns. “We are with our Kashmiri brethren and we salute their movement for independence,” he added.

He said Pakistan would never leave the Kashmiris alone.

“On August 5, not only Pakistan but the whole world will observe black day against India’s illegal annexation of Kashmir,” PTI leader said, and added, “On this day, 22 crore Pakistanis would give Modi a strong message that Kashmir was ours, is ours and will get independence.”

He said protests and rallies would be taken out in the whole country at district and tehsil levels. “We welcome all political parties to come on the same page for the cause of Kashmir,” he said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the train march would begin from Karachi’s Cantonment Station at 9:00 am and youths in whole Sindh would welcome this train march to show anger against India and Modi.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at the forum of the United Nations very effectively. “Every citizen of Pakistan supports the brave Pak Army, and together they will expel Modi from the occupied Kashmir,” the PTI leader expressed optimism.

He appealed to political parties and assembly members to show solidarity with the Kashmiris on August 5.

He hoped that the people of Sindh would warmly welcome the Srinagar Express on that day.