ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Muhammad Abid stunned Singapore’s NG Hao Yuan 2-1 in the first round of the Serena Hotels ITF Men’s Pro-Circuit (Futures) Tennis Tournament 2018 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Monday. Abid started the first set on a slow pace and Yuan took full advantage by breaking third game of Abid, who responded in style in the next games to level the score at 2-2. Both the players managed to hold onto their respective serves and the first set was decided on a tie-breaker, which Yuan won 7-6(4). After that, Abid settled down well and took things under supreme control, as he won the second set 6-2 by breaking second and fourth games of Yuan. He also went onto win the third set with same margin of 6-2 to proceed to the second round. A total of five matches were played in the men’s singles category and six matches were decided in the men’s doubles category on third day of the tournament. The men’s singles main draw consists of 32 players and doubles draw consists of 16 players.

In other men’s singles main mound matches, Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR) beat Dmitry Myagkov (RUS) 6-2, 6-0; Michal Wozniak (POL) beat Yousaf Khalil (PAK) (WC) 6-3, 6-3; Alexis Canter (GBR) [7] beat Cheong Hwi Kim (KOR) 6-1, 6-2 and Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) [6] beat Heera Ashiq (PAK) (WC) 7-6(5), 7-5.

In men’s doubles main round, Alexander Pavliouchenkov (RUS)[2]/Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) beat Muzammil Murtaza (PAK)/Keivon Tabrizi (SUI) 6-4, 6-4; Anton Chekhov (RUS)/Kai Wehnelt (GER) beat Abdaal Haider (PAK)/Barkat Khan (PAK) (WC) 6-2, 6-1; Muhammad Abid (PAK)/Muhammad Wagas Malik (CAN) (WC) beat M Abid Ali Akbar (PAK)/Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) 6-7, 6-4, 10-7; Dmitry Myagkov (RUS)/Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) beat Moosa Chaudhry (PAK)/Malik Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Cheong-Eui Kim (KOR)/Rio Noguchi (JPN) beat Ti Chen (TPE)/Hao Yuan NG (SGP) 6-1, 5-7, 11-9 and Darko Jandric (SRB)/Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) beat Ahmed Choudhary (PAK)/Shahzad Khan (PAK) 6-4, 5-7, 11-9.