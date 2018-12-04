Share:

Islamabad - Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Muhammad Fadel Yacoub met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral relations.

The envoy visited General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said a statement issued by army’s media wing - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

No details of the meeting were issued either by the ISPR or the Egyptian embassy.

Earlier in September, the two countries had agreed to promote trade, economic ties and investment cooperation during a meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry had met on the sidelines of the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and efforts for expansion of existing cooperation in different fields in a meaningful and comprehensive way. The two sides also agreed to early convening of the Joint Ministerial Commission in this regard.