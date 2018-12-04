Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas Divisional Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that sense of deprivation of special children might be removed by giving equal rights and need of encouragement for disables as they were also part of the society.

He was speaking as chief guest on a distribution ceremony of wheel chairs, sewing machines and ration on the occasion of the World Disable Day at Mazoreen Centre on Monday. The ceremony was attended by large numbers of disables including women, office bearers, government officers, journalists and social workers.

He further said that now awareness was creating among the disables and they wanted to pay their vital role in the society by getting education and skills. He assured that on behalf of government he will do full support of the special centre and said that job quota of disable will be implemented during recruitments in the government departments.

Pakistan People’s Party MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer said that there was acute need of patronising to this centre by the government as disables were part of the society.

A labour was killed when a pillar of a shop collapsed on him across vegetable market Mirpurkhas here on Monday.

Shop owner Zulfikar Qureshi, 28, son of Punnho Meghwar, resident of 78 Mori for removing the encroachment of his shop at Ring Road that during working suddenly a pillar was fell down on him.

As a result he sustained serious wounds rushed to emergency of civil hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, after completion of legal formality his body was handed over to his heirs.